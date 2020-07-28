Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, 5 others

Patna: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Sushant’s five friends have also been reportedly booked for ‘abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy’.

In his FIR Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of conspiracy, taking money from him and abetting Rajput’s suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor’s death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

Sushant’s family reportedly said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological problem, and are unhappy about people peddling the mental health narrative, sources said. It is not clear yet if they lodged a formal complaint or if the police registered a First Information Report yet.