“Actress Deepika Padukone got Rs 5 crore to participate in anti-CAA protest at JNU”,claims former RAW officer ; Watch Video

Guwahati: As per a former RAW Officer N K Sood, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone reportedly took a sum of Rs. 5 crores from a person with Pakistani ties to attend a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

According to media reports, Sood has claimed that there were allegations of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star receiving a hefty sum of Rs. 5 crores from prominent businessman Aneel Mussarat, a businessman who is said to have close ties with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sood has also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already started investigations into the matter. The former RAW Officer has often been very vocal about an alleged nexus between Bollywood, Pakistan’s ISI, and the criminal underworld.

Reports said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) might approach the Maharashtra Government seeking a probe into the alleged ties between the film industry and hostile neighbors Pakistan. Days after Akhil Bharatiya Yuva Parishad (ABVP) affiliated thugs attacked some JNU students, including JNSU president Aishe Ghosh,

Deepika Padukone visited the campus and quietly stood with the students, hands folded and looking straight ahead. Notably, Dipika did not utter a single word during her visit. The star’s visit came merely days before the release of her film Chhapaak, a biopic based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

The actor’s detractors claimed that her visit to the university in the lead up to the film’s release was a “publicity stunt” to woo her fans. Her supporters, on the other hand, claimed that Deepika had “every right” to stand in solidarity with the attacked JNU students. Deepika Padukone’s visit to the University came in the midst of the nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC combo which were kickstarted in Assam when the contentious bill was given the status of a law after passage in both houses of the Parliament in December of last year.