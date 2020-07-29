Coronavirus : Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The filmmaker shared his COVID-19 diagnosis in a tweet and revealed that he and his family are isolating at home, as prescribed by doctors. “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors,” read SS Rajamouli’s tweet. In a thread, he shared that he and his family members showed no symptoms of the virus but they are “following all the precautions and instructions” to get well soon.

“All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma,” tweeted Rajamouli.