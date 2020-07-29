Eid Al Adha 2020: Fujairah Ruler pardons 45 prisoners

The ruler of Fujairah has ordered the release of 45 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha. His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has pardoned 45 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Hamad’s gesture reflects his keenness to give prisoners a second chance and make their families happy.

Rulers in the UAE order the release of prisoners on special occasions like Eid as part of the country’s humanitarian values based on forgiveness and tolerance.