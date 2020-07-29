Forex market: Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the domestic currency was supported by the poor performance of US dollar in the global market.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.83 against the US dollar gained further ground and touched 74.78 against the US dollar, up 6 paise over its last close of 74.84. The rupee was trading at 20.36 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02% to 93.68.