‘Huge setback to Congress’: Congress MLAs, councillors set to join BJP

Giving a big shock to Congress leadership, MLAs and municiapl councillors of the party are set to join BJP in Manipur. As per reports, these Congress lawmakers will join BJP in the coming days. As per reports in Indian Express, some of the congress MLAS will join BJP in next moth.

As per reports, majority of Congress councillors in the Imphal Municipal Corporation expected to join the BJP in the next few days. A significant number of Congress MLAs are also likely to join the BJP in August.

Earlier on last month, 3 BJP MLAs had joined Congress just before the Rajya Sabha polls. And the NPP — BJP’s main ally — threatening to pull out of the government.

Congress has given showcause notice to two party MLAs – R K Imo and Okram Henry — for having voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election in July. While the Congress seemed to have more numbers, a last-minute manoeuvre by the BJP ensured that its candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba, Manipur’s former royal, won the Rajya Sabha seat. Son of former Congress chief minister of Manipur R K Jaichandra Singh, Imo is also incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s son-in-law and a Congress MLA from Sagolband constituency. Henry is former Congress CM and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh’s nephew and an MLA from Wangkhei constituency in Imphal.

The Congress councillors joining the BJP this week is believed to be another step in securing the BJP’s position. There are 27 councillors in Manipur, of which the Congress has nine, and most of them are expected to join the BJP. Later in August, as many as one-third of the Congress MLAs are expected to join the BJP.