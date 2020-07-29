IAF to receive first squadron of 5 Rafale jets at Ambala airbase Today

New Delhi: Expected to boost the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force, the first squadron of five Rafale jets will arrive in India’s Ambala airbase today. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria will receive the Rafale jets at the Ambala airbase.

Ahead of its arrival, authorities have tightened security and imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. For security purpose, authorities have also banned shooting of videos and photography.

Part of security measure, the Ambala district administration has prohibited people from flying private drones within the three-km radius of the air base.

Moreover, section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in the villages adjoining the air base, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkhora.

These fighter jets took off from France on Monday and covered a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.