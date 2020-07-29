DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Man accused of blasphemy shot dead inside court room

Jul 29, 2020, 06:16 pm IST

Peshawar : A man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at a sessions court on Wednesday.

Tahir Ahmed Naseem, a resident of Pishtakhara, appeared before the court of Judge Shaukatullah when a man barged in and opened fire on him.

The shooter, Khalid, was arrested by the police on the spot. He is said to be a resident of Board Bazaar.

A case had been registered against Naseem under Section 295 (defiling a place of worship) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The body has been shifted to a hospital.

The details of when the case was registered against Naseem and by whom are not available yet. The story will be updated when the information becomes available.

