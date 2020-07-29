Ministry of Home Affairs issues new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 ; Gyms to reopen

New Delhi : Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.

Here’s what is allowed and remains off limits until 31 August as per the latest guidelines.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from 5 August, 2020 for which SOP will be issued by Health Ministry.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 31 August, 2020.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations still not permitted. Also, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 August, 2020.

All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones – Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls & similar places.

International air travel has been permitted in limited manner under Vande Bharat Mission and further opening up will take place in calibrated manner, said MHA.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, such as wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21 July shall be followed.