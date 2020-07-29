See the amazing pictures of midair re-fuelling of Rafale jets on way to India: Video

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets has landed in Al Dhafra airbase (United Arab Emirates) on July 27. The fighter jets will arrive in India on Today. The Rafales will fly out for India on the morning of July 29 and will reach Ambala Air Force Station in the afternoon.

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets, were seen being re-fuelled mid-air from a French Air Force tanker, and the pictures taken at 30,000 feet were posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in France.

“Indian Air Force appreciates the support provided by French Air Force for our Rafale journey back home,” tweeted Indian Air Force. In a tweet, the IAF thanked the French Air Force for refuelling the jets at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

These five jets include 3 single-seater and 2 twin-seater aircraft.