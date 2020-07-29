See the amazing pictures of midair re-fuelling of Rafale jets on way to India: Video

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets has landed in Al Dhafra airbase (United Arab Emirates) on July 27. The fighter jets will arrive in India on Today. The Rafales will fly out for India on the morning of July 29 and will reach Ambala Air Force Station in the afternoon.
"Beauty and the Beast"- Rafale Fighter Aircraft. Ready to take off!! @DDNewslive @ANI @MEAIndia @JawedAshraf5 @rajnathsingh @PMOIndia @gouvernementFR @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy @Dassault_OnAir @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/qS9w9lP6CW
— India in France (@Indian_Embassy) July 27, 2020
The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets, were seen being re-fuelled mid-air from a French Air Force tanker, and the pictures taken at 30,000 feet were posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in France.
Few shots from 30,000 feet! Mid air refuelling of #RafaleJets on their way to #India@IAF_MCC @French_Gov @FranceinIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @DDNewslive @ANI @DefenceMinIndia @Armee_de_lair @JawedAshraf5 pic.twitter.com/VE7lJUcZe7
— India in France (@Indian_Embassy) July 28, 2020
“Indian Air Force appreciates the support provided by French Air Force for our Rafale journey back home,” tweeted Indian Air Force. In a tweet, the IAF thanked the French Air Force for refuelling the jets at an altitude of 30,000 feet.
Rafale aircrafts maneuvered by the world’s best pilots, soar into the sky. Emblematic of new heights in India-France defence collaboration #ResurgentIndia #NewIndia@IAF_MCC @MeaIndia @rajnathsingh @Dassault_OnAir @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia@JawedAshraf5 @DDNewslive @ANI pic.twitter.com/FrEQYROWSv
— India in France (@Indian_Embassy) July 27, 2020
These five jets include 3 single-seater and 2 twin-seater aircraft.
Post Your Comments