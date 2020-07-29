Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. The BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,059 lower by 422 points or 1.1%. The NSE Nifty has ended lower by 96 points at 11,204.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Grasim Industries, Bharti Infratel, Cipla and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers.

The top losers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra HDFC, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Shree Cement .