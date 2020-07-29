Sushant Singh Rajput’s death : Actress Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Mumbai Police, Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer confirmed the development. The step was taken by Rhea after an FIR was lodged against her by Sushant’s father in Patna.

After the FIR, apart from the Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police is also investigating the case. A four-member police team reached Mumbai today to set up the investigation.

In the petition filed by the actress in the top court today, she has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai citing a case cannot be investigated by two teams.

Rhea’s lawyer has said that when the investigation is already going on in Mumbai and details of it are being made available to the people, then it is illegal to file an FIR in the same case.

Meanwhile, six more people are likely to be interrogated in the case today. The Bihar Police team is currently investigating the transactions done by Sushant’s bank accounts.