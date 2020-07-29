Sushant Singh Rajput’s death : Actress Riya Sen demands CBI probe in Sushant’s death case

Actress Riya Sen has stepped forward to demand a CBI investigation for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In her latest Instagram post, she urged her fans and followers to demand a special CBI inquiry into the case.

On Wednesday, Riya Sen took to her official social media handle and posted a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with a quote by the late actor. In the caption, Sen demanded a CBI inquiry and also urged her fans to do the same. Riya Sen, in her caption, wrote, “For anyone following the news it’s safe to say that we are left with a huge amount of inconsistencies on the findings revealed by the authorities. There is definitely so much more than meets the eye. As residents of this country, we should all demand an independent CBI inquiry. #justiceforssr #truth #love #sushantsinghrajput”.