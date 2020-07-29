Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: “No question of transferring case to CBI”, Says Maharashtra Home Minister

New Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the state government will not transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI for investigation. Deshmukh, while interacting with the media, said that the high-profile case won’t be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation as Mumbai Police is handling the case well.

Anil Deshmukh had a meeting with senior officials regarding Sushant’s case on Wednesday. Celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and Roopa Ganguly have demanded a CBI probe into the late actor’s case. Rhea Chakraborty also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into the matter.

Shekhar Suman posted a cryptic tweet on social media. He wrote, “Ek saadhu ne sapna deha ki amukh jagah sona gada hua hai to sarkaar ne poora gaanv hi khudwa diya aur kuch nahin nikla,yahan hum sab jaage hue dekh kar keh rahe hain ki CBI enquiry karwaiye ye murder hai,lekin sarkar behri ho gayi hai #CBIEnquiryForSSR.”

Mumbai Police officers are currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have recorded the statements of atleast 38 people including Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant’s case took a new turn on Tuesday when his father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police station. An FIR was lodged against the ‘Jalebi’ actress actress under various sections of the IPC including abetment of suicide on complaint of Sushant’s father.