Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan: Asst Pujari to the Chief preist tested Covid positive

Ahead of the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Ram Janam Bhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the shadow of Corona virus has fallen. The temple priest along with 16 policemen on duty have been confirmed as Covid positive.The test report just before the Bhoomi Pujan has set a draw back to the grand celebrations on 5th August-the fixed date of Pujan.

About 50 VIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to attend the function. Asst to Chief Priest Pradeep Das has tested positive for corona. As a result, 16 police personnel deployed to guard the temple complex were tested and their results too came postive. The test of Chief Priest Acharya Satender Das has come negative.

4 priests serve the Ram lalla-the infant Ram in his birthplace along with Chief Pujari Acharya Satender Das. UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and the construction Site last Sunday for evaluating the arrangements for the event.He had spend time with the temple priests which puts him at risk of contracting the disease.