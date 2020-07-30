Bollywood director Ram Gopal Verma fined Rs 88,000

Bollywood director,Ram Gopal Varma was fined Rs 88,000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Corportion(GMHC).The fine was to paste the posters of his latest movie ‘Powerstar’ in the Jubilee hills area. Power Star is a political thriller movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma

Recently the first-look poster of the movie was shared by Varma on his twitter account,tagging a user to the CEC-EVDM account.The ED imposed a penalty of Rs 88,000 a fine of 4000 for each poster as more than 30 posters were found in the jubilee hills area.

ED alleges the advertiser had not taken permission for pasting the posters publicly.