Coronavirus : State Govt extends lockdown till August 31

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s COVID-19 lockdown, which has been progressively eased over the past two months, will be extended till August 31 because of the rising coronavirus cases, which crossed the four lakh mark on Wednesday, the state government said.

As part of the state’s Mission ‘Begin Again’ initiative, malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be allowed between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5, the order said.

The Maharashtra government had last month extended the lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 cases in the state which is the worst-hit in India.

The notification said movement of persons for purpose of non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercises shall be restricted within neighbourhood area limits with mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene.

Unrestricted movement will be allowed only for attending place of work which are open and for medical reasons, it said.

Large public gatherings and congregations will continue to remain banned, and wedding-related gatherings will have only up to 50 guests, it said. The maximum number of people allowed at funerals will be 20, it added.

Kitchens of food courts and restaurants will be allowed to operate in the malls where only home delivery will be permitted, it said.

Outdoor non-team sports like golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis and outdoor badminton will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures from August 5, the order said.

Swimming pools will not be allowed to open.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory in public transport, it said.

Barber shops, spa, salons, and beauty parlors have been allowed to operate with certain curbs since June 25.