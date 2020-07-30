“PM Modi destroying the nation through policy decisions”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to destroy the nation through policy decisions that have been taken by his government over the last six years”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter this morning, Gandhi said the Modi government was to blame for demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), unplanned tackling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the damage done to the economy and jobs.

He also took aim at the press, stating that Modi’s capitalist media has created an illusion which will be broken soon.Rahul slammed the Modi government following a report which stated that the Centre has told a parliamentary committee that 10 crore jobs were in danger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.