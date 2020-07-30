Shocking ! Two arrested for uploading photos of college students, teachers on porn sites

Bengaluru : Two people have been arrested for uploading the photographs of some college girls and teachers on pornographic websites, police said on Thursday. According to police, the duo used to pick up photographs of the girl students and teachers from their social media account and upload them on the porn sites. Following complaints, they were arrested and their mobile phones and laptops seized.

According to report, the two men are now in police custody, and the motive seems to have been harassment rather than financial gain, police officials said.

Reportedly, the photos and related webpages have been removed from the site after the Central Crime Branch wrote to legal agencies. The IP addresses of the accused had been acquired, and in only two or three days, the case was cracked, officials said.