Shocking ! Two minor sisters gang-raped by 8 youths

Raipur: Eight youths allegedly gang-raped two minor sisters and also recorded a video of the heinous act in Palari region of Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district on May 31.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when one of the survivors dialled women helpline after being blackmailed by the accused youths and some of their friends for almost two months.

According to the police, the accused had spotted the minor girls, aged 14 and 16, going out secretly with two male friends on a motorcycle at around 11:30 pm on May 31. They waited on the village outskirts for their return. The minor girls and their male friends returned at around 2 am and were intercepted by the accused.

The accused, including a cousin brother of the minor girl’s, hurled abuses at the boys for taking the girls out and later thrashed all the four victims. Then, they chased away the boys from the spot and threatened the girls by saying that they would inform their families about their night out. When the girls pleaded to spare them, they allegedly held them by the hair, dragged them to the roadside and sexually assaulted them for two hours. They also recorded a video of the crime on a mobile phone.

“The area was too deserted for the screams to reach out to residents. The girls were left abandoned in the wee hours to get up and walk down to their home,” Baloda Bazar Superintendent of Police Kalyan Elsela said.