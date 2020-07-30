Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : BJP MP Subramanian Swamy demands joint CBI-NIA-ED probe ; Writes letter to PM Modi

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra requesting him to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The BJP leader also suggested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) can be formed consisting of CBI and these two national agencies.

“In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently we can have a SIT consisting of CBI and these two national agencies,” Swamy tweeted on Thursday.

Enforcement Directorate will soon start investigation in Sushant’s death case. The ED officials have asked for a copy of the FIR and important documents related to the case from Bihar Police. The agency will also probe the money laundering angle as Sushant’s father has alleged that Rs 15 crore were transferred his son’s account.

Swamy mentioned about ED probe in his second tweet. He wrote, “I believe ED investigation has been ordered.”