Bhumi Pujan of Ayodhya Ram Temple not not required amid Covid pandemic: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked to change the date of Bhumi Puja ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple. He said that organising the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held on August 5, was not required amid the COVID-19 pandemic and could be organised later when things got back to normal.

“The bhoomi pujan is not required at this time as people are in a different mindset right now. It could have been held after two months when things normalise. People would have enjoyed the ceremony then”, said Raj Thackeray.

“It is important to help people come out of this fear. The restrictions imposed by the State government, news on TV channels and messages on WhatsApp have all led to a kind of chaos. You need to make people feel relaxed,” Thackeray said.