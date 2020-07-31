‘Do not test our patience’: Muslim warns Chief Minister

United Muslim Forum (MUF), a co-ordination of various Muslim organizations and clerics in Telangana has warned the state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. The MUF leaders has asked the CM to not to test their patience and immediately make a categorical announcement for reconstruction of the two mosques demolished in the secretariat premises. A mosque and an old temple were damaged when the old buildings at the secretariat were demolished to build new one.

“However, the government’s silence shows that it is following into the footsteps of the Congress and that it has no importance of sanctity of mosques and regard for the sentiments of Muslims. If this is the case, Muslims will finalise a plan of action for democratic protest for restoration of mosques. The patience of Muslims should not be tested on this sensitive issue,” the statement said.

MUF is headed by Moulana Raheemuddin Ansari, who is also president of Telangana Urdu Academy, a government body. MUF, had backed TRS in the previous elections, comprises various organizations including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The Chief Minister on July 10 had expressed regret over damage to mosque and temple during demolition of old and promised to rebuild them. Reacting to this, the MUF had said that regret alone was not enough and those responsible for demolition should be brought to book and demolished mosques should be rebuilt where they stood.