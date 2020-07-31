” Forced decoupling is against the trend and will only lead to a ‘lose-lose’ outcome”: China warns India

The Chinese ambassador in India has warned India. The statement by the Chinese diplomat came after the union government took strict action against China. Chinese ambassador said that China was not a strategic threat to India and that the “general structure that we can’t live without each other remains unchanged”.

“China advocates win-win cooperation and opposes a zero-sum game. Our economies are highly complementary, interwoven and interdependent. Forced decoupling is against the trend and will only lead to a ‘lose-lose’ outcome.,”tweeted Ambassador Sun Weidong.

Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps just the after the Galwan Valley standoff . Also many trade deals with China has been cancelled.