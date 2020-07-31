Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

in the forex market the domesticcurrency Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.74 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.68 during the session and a low of 74.90 against the US dollar. The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 74.81, 3 paise higher over its previous close of 74.84.

The Indian rupee is at 20.37 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22% to 92.81.