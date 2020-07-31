‘Happy news for Indian expats’: Bookings open for flights: Details inside

The budget airline in India, Air India Express has announced opening of ticket sales. As per the announcement, the flights from India to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah will resume from July 31.

The airline opened bookings for India-UAE flights on the departure leg of the repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The booking is open for residence visa holders with ICA or GDRFA approval and a valid Covid-19 PCR test report in the printed form, from a government-approved laboratory.