Pakistan training Jaish, Lashkar terrorists to attack India on Aug 5 : Intel Report

Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) has trained around 20 Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Afghanistan to carry out attacks in India ahead of 5 August, the first anniversary of the constitutional reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and 15 August, the Independence Day.

Intelligence sources said that Pakistan Army’s SSG, a special force which is skilled in unconventional warfare (cross-border terrorism), has trained batches of four to five terrorists who are being pushed to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

“The attacks are to be carried out by JeM or LeT terrorists trained in Afghanistan,” a top official source said.

There has been a build-up of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JeM cadres at forward launching pads in Pakistan across the Jammu sector, sources said. Security agencies in J&K believe that a huge number of terrorists are likely to make attempts to infiltrate from vulnerable points across the IB in Jammu region and adjoining border of Punjab.

As per credible inputs, sources said, there has been heightened activity of LeT and JeM ahead of August 5, the day on which J&K was reorganized last year, resulting in nullification of Article 370. A group of three terrorists, including a local youth, as per intelligence sources, are planning to attack a BSF camp in Kashmir.

Defence sources told IANS said the security grids have already been strengthened across the LoC and the IB in Jammu and Kashmir. One attempt at infiltration by Pakistan was foiled recently in Kupwara district.

Incidentally, Pakistan-based chief of another Kashmir-centric banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin in his latest audio tape attempted to instigate people of Kashmir in the name of Islam, to pick up arms and declare war against India.