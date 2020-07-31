PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s detention has been extended by three months. Mehbooba Mufti’s has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

She has been under detention since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi-led central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA was also extended in May by the government. Mehbooba Mufti is at present lodged at her official residence ‘Fair View’, which has been converted into a subsidiary jail.

She was initially detained on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, her six-month preventive custody was extended by invoking PSA on February 5 this year along with her political rival and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Having spent nearly a year in detention at two government facilities that were designated as sub-jails, Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to her home on April 7, a move seen as a partial relief to her.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti was lodged in a government guesthouse in Chashma Shahi and a bungalow on Maulana Azad Road near Lal Chowk. Mufti heads the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was in power in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the BJP till June 2018.