Smuggled gold worth Rs.1.66 crore again seized in airport

Customs has seized smuggled gold weighing 3.11 kg and valued at Rs. 1.66 crore from 11 passengers at the Hyderabad international airport .The passengers, who arrived here from Dammam by a Vande Bharat Mission flight on Thursday had “concealed the gold” bars in the inner pocket of their trousers which they were wearing.

Cases were booked against 11 passengers for allegedly “smuggling” of gold and they were being questioned.

In another case, Customs in coordination with CISF detected five passengers who were trying to smuggle out sandalwood and a total of 78.5 kg of sandalwood was seized from them at the airport on Thursday.The five passengers were to travel from Hyderabad to Khartoum