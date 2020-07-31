State government announces its decision on Sunday lockdown and night curfew

Karnataka state government has announced its decision on lockdown on Sunday and nighttime curfew. As per the new decision there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2. The decision is in line with Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the union government.

Restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew from 9 pm-5 am) have been removed under unlock 3.0.

For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

The government had imposed total lockdown on Sundays starting from July 5.