Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower.

The Sensex ended 129 points or 0.34% at 37,607 and Nifty 50 index declined 29 points or 0.26% to settle at 11,073.

The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL and Zee Entertainment and UltraTech Cement .

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,432 shares closed lower while 1,225 closed higher on the BSE.