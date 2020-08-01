5 militants killed in encounter

The security forces in Pakistan has neutralised five militants of the banned militant organization, Balochistan Republican Army. The Pakistan Army has claimed that they had also thwarted a terrorist attack in the country’s Punjab province. The terrorists were also involved in the killing of five personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

The operation was jointly conducted by the counter-terrorism department of Punjab and intelligence agency ISI in Rajanpu. The security forces received a tip-off that eight heavily-armed terrorists were present at Arbi Tibba road in Rajanpur and were planning to attack government installations and law enforcement agencies in the province.Five terrorists were killed in the shootout while three managed to escape.

The security forces had also recovered one improvised explosive device, three submachine guns, two pistols, four kgs explosives, four detonators and ammunition .