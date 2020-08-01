Andhra Pradesh third infected state,17 Lakh Covid positives so far

Andhra Pradesh had the highest number of 10,376 Covid positives on Friday, followed by Maharashtra with 10,320 patients.Andhra has become the third most infected state in the country. The number of patients in Andhra has increased to more than 30,000 in the last three days.Andhra Pradesh surpassed Delhi for the third place in Covid infections yesterday.

The number of corona infections in the country reached 16,97054(16 lakh 97 thousand 54) on Saturday morning. In the last 24 hours, the number of patients in India has increased to 57,486. This is the second highest number of reported cases till now. Earlier on Thursday, the highest number of 54,750 patients was found.