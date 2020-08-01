Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister announced extension of lockdown till August 31 in the state

Puducherry state government has announced the extension of lockdown imposed in the state. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has announced that the lockdown has been extended till August 31. The government has also announced some relaxation in restrictions.

All shops and establishments would be permitted to do business from 6 am-9 pm every day as against 6 am-8 pm now. But curfew would be strictly enforced and would be in force from 9 pm-5 am the next day. There would be no ‘total lockdown’ on Sundays . All places of worship would adhere to the norms and guidelines evolved by the Centre.

No political party or any organisation would be permitted to hold demonstrations, dharnas or agitations and this ban would be strictly enforced. There should be no big turnout of people at social functions and funerals as there was necessity to prevent spread of the virus.