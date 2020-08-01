“It is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights,”: Veteran Congress leader Chidambaram asks to release Mehbooba Mufti

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram has asked to release the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress leader took to his Twitter to share his demand. P. Chidambaram accused that the detention of PDP leader is an “assault” on people’s constitutional rights.

“The extension of the detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti under PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen,” Chidambaram tweeted. “She rightly rejected the offer to release her on conditions which any self-respecting political leader would refuse. One of the reasons given for her detention — the colour of her party’s flag — was laughable,” he said.

“I am one of the Counsel appearing in a case in the SC challenging the abrogation of Art 370. If I speak against Art 370 — as I must — is that a threat to public safety? We must collectively raise our voices and demand “FREE MEHBOOBA MUFTI IMMEDIATELY,” he added.

Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party’s chief, has been held in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since August 5, 2019. The Union territory’s administration has extended her detention by another three months.

She will continue to remain under detention at her official residence, which had earlier been declared a subsidiary jail, according to the order issued by the home department. A person can be kept under detention for up to two years under PSA.