” Militants are trying to reorganize themselves in Tripura”, says former CM and CPM leader Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura chief minister and veteran CPM leader Manik Sarkar has accused that militants were trying to reorganize themselves in some parts of the state. The former CM said this should be crushed immediately.

“I have noticed that in certain areas in Khowai district, Lefunga in West Tripura district and Panisagar subdivision in North Tripura, which has a border with Bangladesh, the militants are trying to reorganise themselves. This is a matter of concern and this should be crushed immediately,” he said on Friday.

Sarkar claimed that the insurgency could be crushed in the state due to the policies and programmes of the previous Left Front government.

“In our time, the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) simply ceased to exist and their total arms and ammunition were taken away either by Bangladesh security forces or other militant groups who were hiding Bangladesh,” he said.