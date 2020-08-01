“No one should use this case to create problems in Maharashtra and Bihar”,Thackeray warns opposition

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray in a weighed statement warned his opposition, especially former CM Fadnavis to stop making troubles in Maharashtra and Bihar in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The BJP is constantly demanding a CBI probe for the death of the actor denying which the CM made the decision that Maharashtra police will continue with the case.

Thackeray said, “Mumbai Police is efficient in handling these cases. If anyone has any evidence in this regard, they should hand it over to us. We will investigate the culprits and punish them. However, do not use this issue to create controversy in both Maharashtra and Bihar, ‘said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Saying this, he has indirectly attacked the Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.