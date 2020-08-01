State government announces date of re-opening schools

The schools in Andhra Pradesh will be re-opened on September. As per the decision of the government the schools will re-opened on September 5 on Teachers Day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to get ready for reopening of school from September 5 . He asked the officials to prepare for the launch YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day and students will be provided with a kit of a schoolbag, text and notebooks, cloth for three pairs of uniforms, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and belt.

The chief minister said that masks should also be included in the kit and awareness should be created among the students as to how to use the masks.