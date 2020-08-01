“State will implement the new National Education Policy from August” ,says Education Minister

Bengaluru : Karnataka will implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) from August after merging a draft state policy with it, a minister said on Friday. “In two weeks’ time, the NEP and a state policy would be merged to bring out a separate policy for Karnataka,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

Kumar revealed these plans in a video conference he had with NEP draft committee chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan.

He said the state will be at the forefront in implementing the policy systematically and observed that NEP is a complete policy.

The Karnataka government has already passed a resolution accepting the Central government’s National Education Policy and held a meeting on how to implement it.

“A resolution was passed accepting the NEP,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

He held a meeting with the members of the ‘Task Force on the Implementation of NEP 2020′.

According to the minister, the task force will present a plan of action on August 16 and a detailed plan of action on August 20.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the NEP 2020, making way for large-scale, transformational reforms in school and higher education sectors.

As the first education policy of the millennium, it will replace the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.