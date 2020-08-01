“The country is being run with trust in the Lord Ram”: Veteran Congress leader on Ayodhya Ram Temple

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has welcomed the Bhumi Pujan of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

“I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. People of the country were expecting and wishing for this since long. The construction of the temple is being carried out with the consent of every Indian. It’s possible only in India,” Nath said in a video message.

Earlier, another senior Congress leader Dighvijay Singh has also welcomed the construction of Temple in Ayodhya.

“The centre of our faith is Lord Ram! And today, the country is being run with trust in the Lord Ram. That’s why we all wish that a grand temple should be built at the birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya. (late PM) Rajiv Gandhiji also wanted the same,” he tweeted.