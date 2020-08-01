“We may be banning TikTok”: US president Donald Trump says will ban ‘TikTok’

US President Donald Trump has said that the US government may ban Chinese app TikTok in the country. As per reports, Trump was set to order the sale of TikTok’s US operations by China-based ByteDance amid concerns the service could be used for Chinese intelligence.

“We are looking at TikTok. “We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things. There a couple of options, but a lot of things are happening. So we’ll see what happens”, said Trump to reporters.

Earlier this month, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was considering banning TikTok. India this month banned dozens of Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing privacy concerns, amid tensions between the countries.

TikTok, which has become wildly popular, especially with young audiences viewing its short-form videos, has an estimated billion users worldwide.