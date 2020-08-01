Woman stabbed to death on footpath, attacker admitted to hospital

A young woman was attacked and killed today when a biker stabbed her with a sharp weapon.The incident happened at around 1:30 pm on Saturday when the woman was strolling through the side walk at Shivtej Nagar Chikhali. After stabbing the woman,the youth attempted suicide with the same weapon.

The woman was strolling through the side walk at Tiranga Chowk in Chikhali,Shivtej Nagar when the biker caught her by surprise and stabbed her several times.The woman collapsed soon in a pool of blood when the youth stabbed himself with the same weapon.

Locals rushed both of them to a near by hospital.The woman succumbed to her injuries soon and the attacker is recovering in the hospital.A large crowd has assembled in Chikhali area.Chikhali police has reached the spot and investigation is under way.