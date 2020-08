More than 450 activists from Shiv Sena and other parties had joined CPIM in Palghar in Maharashtra. Most of the activists joined CPM were from Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirmman Sena.

CPM central committee member Ashok Davle and CPM MLA from Dahanu Vinod Nikole welocmed the activists at a public meeting held in Palghar.

Dahanu, a tribal majority region in Palghar. CPM is very strong here and has won the seats earlier in 1978 and 2009.