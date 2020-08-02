Center ends export ban on Indian made ventilators

At a time when the Covid load of India reached 16,95,988 due to a record daily surge of 57,118 cases on Saturday,the center has lifted export restriction on India-made ventilators.

The export prohibition on ventilators was imposed on March 24 to ensure domestic availability to effectively fight the pandemic.The Group of union ministers on Covid agreed to allow export of indigenous manufactured ventilators citing low fatality rate of 2.15 per cent in the country. The Health Ministry data show the severity of Covid-19 in India is low and recoveries remain high and improving.

Out of 16.95 lakh cases, 10,94,374 have already been discharged. This represents a 64.53 per cent recovery rate.

The data also show that only 0.22 per cent of the active 5,65,103 cases are on ventilators in the country, 1.61 per cent are in ICUs and 2.32 per cent on oxygen support. Meanwhile Covid death toll climbed to 36,511 with 764 people dying in 24 hours.