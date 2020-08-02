Cobra enters sleeping man’s pants: See what happened : Video

In a bizarre yet shocking incident, a cobra has entered the pant of a sleeping man. The incident took place in Sikandarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.



As per reports, Lovekesh Kumar who is among a group of labourers who were in the village installing electricity poles and wires. Lovekesh Kumar had gone to sleep and he woke up with the cobra in his pants. Lovekesh Kumar stood the whole night holding the pillar for almost seven hours without moving so as to not disturb the snake.

Later his friends called out a local snake charmer to took the snake. And after 7 hours the the snake catcher cut opened his pants to take out the snake carefully.