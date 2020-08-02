Covid-19 Updates: 196 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

196 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day figure reported in the country for last few months. The health ministry in the country also announced 3 deaths and 201 recoveries.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has rised to 109,988. The death toll has reached at 177.The total recoveries has reached at 107,779. There are 3,151 active cases, including 398 critical and 76 serious cases under intensive care.

1,870 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in Qatar over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 500,536.