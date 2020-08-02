Covid-19 Updates: 463 new cases in Kuwait

463 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 319 Kuwaitis and 144 foreign residents. The ministry of health in the country also reported 688 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases in Kuwait has reached at 67,911. The death toll has reached at 457. The total recoveries has reached at 59,213. 2,041 new coronavirus tests has also conducted in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done to 509,561. There are 129 patients receiving intensive care treatment.