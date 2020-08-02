DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 463 new cases in Kuwait

Aug 2, 2020, 11:08 pm IST

463 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include  319 Kuwaitis and 144 foreign residents. The ministry of health in the country also reported 688  recoveries and 4 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases in Kuwait has reached at  67,911. The death toll has reached at 457. The total recoveries has reached at 59,213. 2,041 new coronavirus tests has also conducted in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done to 509,561. There are 129 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

 

 

