During the last 24 hours, 961 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Delhi. The Delhi government has also reported 1,186 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection Delhi has reached at 1,37,677. The total recoveries has reached at 1,23,000. The death toll has reached at 4,004. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the National Capital is 10,356.