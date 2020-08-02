Covid-19 Updates: Amitabh Bachchan recovers from Covid-19 , discharged from hospital

National award winning Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan has discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19. He has recovered from coronavirus infection.

The news of his recovery was shared by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchantook to his twitter account and said that that his father tested negative in his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital.

?? my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. ?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to hospital on 11 July after testing Covid-19 positive. Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for Covid-19, were recently discharged from the hospital.