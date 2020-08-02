Covid-19 Updates: BJP president tests COVID-19 positive

The president of BJP Uttar Pradesh state committee, Swatantra Dev Singh has been tested positive for Covid-19. Singh is under home quarantine. The BJP leader has urged people to follow the necessary guidelines.

डॉक्टर की सलाह पर मैं वर्तमान में अपने आवास पर होम क्वारंटाइन हूँ। मेरा सभी प्रदेश्वासियों से निवेदन है कि पूरी सावधानी बरतें और सरकार की गाइडलाइन का सख़्ती से पालन करे। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

“I had symptoms for the coronavirus and got tested. My reports are positive. I request all the people who come in contact with me to quarantine themselves as per the guidelines and get them tested as per requirement”, Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted.

Earlier, a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh has died of coronavirus. On Sunday, union home minister Amit Shah also tested Covid-19 positive.