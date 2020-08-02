DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: BJP president tests COVID-19 positive

Aug 2, 2020, 07:27 pm IST

The president of BJP Uttar Pradesh state committee, Swatantra Dev Singh has been tested positive for Covid-19. Singh is under home quarantine. The BJP leader has  urged people to follow the necessary guidelines.

“I had symptoms for the coronavirus and got tested. My reports are positive. I request all the people who come in contact with me to quarantine themselves as per the guidelines and get them tested as per requirement”, Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted.

Earlier, a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh has died of coronavirus. On Sunday, union home minister Amit Shah also tested Covid-19 positive.

